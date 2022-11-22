Sharad Kelkar says Sushant Singh Rajput showed how to transition from TV to films: ‘He set an example for everyone’

Actor Sharad Kelkar and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput both gained fame through their television serials. After a few years in television, Sushant made his way to movies. In a recent interview, Sharad spoke about how the formula of transitioning from television to films has only been cracked by two people – Shah Rukh Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. Remembering Sushant, Sharad said that he was one of the “finest young talents.”

“Sushant did some excellent work in television. He was a good hero. And even in films, he did excellent work. He was one of the finest young talents we had. Unfortunately, he is not with us,” the actor told Mashable India. Sharad recalled that when he worked in television, his set was right next door to Sushant’s set and they would meet up sometimes. “We met a lot of times. He was a sweet boy. He had that spark. He always wanted to do something different, something great, and he achieved that,” Sharad said.

Sharad Kelkar added that Sushant Singh Rajput had the hunger to prove himself. “He had that passion that he wanted to prove himself. He showed everyone how a TV actor could transition into films. Hats off to him, he proved it. He set an example for everyone,” he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 at the age of 34. His last film appearance was in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara.