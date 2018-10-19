Sushant Singh Rajput denies sexual misconduct allegations, says it is a ‘smear campaign’

Sushant Singh Rajput has been accused of behaving inappropriately with actor Sanjana Sanghi

Post sexual misconduct allegations, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday morning shared screenshots of conversations that took place between himself and his Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sanjana Sanghi, explaining his side of the story.

Sushant wrote, “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana.”

The actor has been accused of behaving inappropriately with his female lead of the film Sanjana. While Sanjana has not yet spoken on the subject, Sushant shared a screenshot of a conversation where he seems to be having a chat about set’s “non-conducive conditions.”

In one chat, Sushant wrote, ” Hey just wanted to tell you that despite of everything that’s so not conducive for actors on set, what you’re doing is nothing short of f***ing epic. Good going girl.” Sanjana responded to the message with a text that read, “A whole lot of non conducive conditions, yes. Thank you so much Immanuel.”

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi are lead characters of the film Kizie Aur Manny, which is being helmed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Chhabra himself has been accused of sexually harassing aspiring actors. However, he has denied the allegations.

“It has been years of hard work and I have been around in the industry. It is unfortunate that people are resorting to name calling and making wild allegations. Hard work and sweat cannot be erased by making false accusations. I deny any such incident took place. If anyone is indulging in rumour mongering and mischievous slandering, I will take every possible legal action to protect my reputation,” Chhabra had said in an interview with Mid-day.

