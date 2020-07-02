Sushant Singh Rajput seemed like a genuinely good dude: PewDiePie

Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie recently talked about late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He remembered seeing a video of Sushant addressing students at a university, and called the actor a “genuinely good dude”.
In a clip that has gone viral, PewDiePie is heard saying, “It was a university talk of this guy, and he seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. So people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then that somehow got in a clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending.”
Calling the Kai Po Che actor’s suicide a “shame”, the popular YouTube star added, “It’s such a shame he decided to end his life. I don’t know everything about him, but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone that the industry needs. So it’s a huge loss. Rest in peace.”
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.
