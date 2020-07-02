scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 02, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput seemed like a genuinely good dude: PewDiePie

Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie called Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide a "shame". He also called his death a huge loss to the industry.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2020 1:22:39 pm
PewDiePie , sushant singh rajput PewDiePie talked about late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie recently talked about late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He remembered seeing a video of Sushant addressing students at a university, and called the actor a “genuinely good dude”.

In a clip that has gone viral, PewDiePie is heard saying, “It was a university talk of this guy, and he seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. So people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then that somehow got in a clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending.”

Calling the Kai Po Che actor’s suicide a “shame”, the popular YouTube star added, “It’s such a shame he decided to end his life. I don’t know everything about him, but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone that the industry needs. So it’s a huge loss. Rest in peace.”

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister remembers actor in emotional post, brother-in-law backs Nepometer

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

