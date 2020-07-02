Sushant Singh Rajput seemed like a genuinely good dude: PewDiePie

PewDiePie talked about late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. PewDiePie talked about late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie recently talked about late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He remembered seeing a video of Sushant addressing students at a university, and called the actor a “genuinely good dude”.

In a clip that has gone viral, PewDiePie is heard saying, “It was a university talk of this guy, and he seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. So people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then that somehow got in a clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending.”

#pewdiepie pays respects to sushant Singh Rajput.

Hope this will change your opinion about him. pic.twitter.com/DDR1k4pmD5 — QuaSar (@Quazar_69) June 29, 2020

Calling the Kai Po Che actor’s suicide a “shame”, the popular YouTube star added, “It’s such a shame he decided to end his life. I don’t know everything about him, but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone that the industry needs. So it’s a huge loss. Rest in peace.”

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

