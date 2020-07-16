Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah for CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were in a relationship. Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were in a relationship.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI enquiry into actor, boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, saying she wanted to understand the circumstances which prompted him to take the extreme step.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. While the late actor’s fans have been demanding a CBI enquiry for weeks now, this is the first time Rhea has spoken about it. In her social media posts, the actor also acknowledged her romantic relationship with Sushant, something that she had been mum about for a long time now.

Sharing a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram page, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter.”

“I only want to understand what pressures, prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty. #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir,” she added.

In the morning, Rhea Chakraborty requested the cyber crime cell to take action against an Instagram user for issuing a rape and murder threat. Rhea has been at the receiving end of incessant online hate and abuse since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, with many blaming her for his suicide. The hate comments prompted her to disable comments on her Instagram page. Fans also criticised the 28-year-old for remaining silent about his death.

On the one month death anniversary of Sushant on July 14, Rhea opened about him in an Instagram post, remembering him as someone who made her believe in love.

“You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore,” read an excerpt from her long, moving note.

