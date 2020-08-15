Sushant Singh Rajput receives special recognition from California State Assembly

Shweta Singh Kirti shared a photo of the certificate from California State Assembly for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput has received special recognition from the California State Assembly for his “contribution to Bollywood cinema with special appreciation for all of his philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India’s rich culture and heritage.” Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti accepted the honour in his memory.

Sharing the photo of the certificate, Shweta wrote on social media, “On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us…. are you? Thanks for your support California. 🙏#GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus ”

Our Independence Day gift from the State of California, USA. Now America and Indian Americans are coming out to support us wholeheartedly. @shwetasinghkirt accepted it on Sushant’s family’s behalf. #GlobalPrayers4SSR pic.twitter.com/tzqsL9ksvJ — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, passed away on June 14. Two months after his death, the actor’s family conducted a prayer at his residence in Patna. They also urged people to join them in the prayer and sought their support to demand CBI inquiry into his death case. Many Bollywood actors including Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sooraj Pancholi, Daisy Shah and Sanjana Sanghi, among others, took to their social media handles to show support to the family of the late actor.

Recently, Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a throwback video of Sushant where he is seen singing spiritual songs. She captioned the video, “Divine Voice with immense devotion in his heart ️ Love you so much Bhai. #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIforSSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #Godiswithus.”

Shweta also requested for a “collective minute of silence on August 15” for her late brother.

