Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters remember the actor on Raksha Bandhan

The investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is gaining steam by the day. The Bollywood actor’s father KK Singh had recently filed an FIR in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment of suicide. The DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey confirmed on Sunday that the state police has sent an IPS officer to Mumbai to monitor the Patna Police probe into Sushant’s suicide case. According to Pandey, the Mumbai Police has not yet handed over the postmortem and forensic reports to them.
Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of over 40 people, three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist in the case. These include Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani, who lived with him, Rhea Chakraborty, filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma, Sushant’s father and sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, among others. Mumbai Police is yet to receive an order from the Supreme Court after a petition was filed by Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer for transferring the FIR registered against her in Bihar to Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti on Sunday asked the actor’s fans not to use bad language or get abusive. She wrote on Twitter, “I request everybody to refrain from using bad language for anybody. I know there is annoyance and despair but we will win this fight becoz truth and God are on our side. We need to stand together for the truth without being nasty or calling names. #JusticeForSushant #Doingitright.” She also shared a note addressing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The note read, “We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with.”
Sushant Singh Rajput had searched on Google three items repeatedly in the week preceding his suicide: his own name in news reports, the name of his former manager Disha Salian who had committed suicide the previous week, and information about a mental illness, a top police officer overseeing the probe told The Indian Express. The officer said that on June 14, even a few hours before committing suicide, he had Googled his own name. These details have emerged from forensic reports of his mobile phone and laptop received from the Kalina Forensic Laboratory, the officer said. Read more here.
Sushant Singh Rajput's elder sister Rani wrote a heartbreaking poem, remembering the late actor on the occasion of Rakhi. Writing that the day is here, but he is not; Rani lamented his absence and wondered how she will lead the rest of her life knowing she will never get to see Sushant's infectious smile again. Below is what she wrote on social media.
"Gulshan, mera bachcha. Aaj mera din hai. Aaj tumhara din hai. Aaj humara din hai. Aaj rakhi hai. Paitees (35) saal ke baad yeh avsar hai jab pooja ki thaal saji hai. Aarti ka diya bhi jal raha hai. Haldi-chandan ka teeka bhi hai. Mithaai bhi hai. Bas woh chehra nahi hai jiski aarti utaar saku. Woh lalat nahi hai jispar teeka laga saku. Woh kalai nahi jis par rakhi baandh saku. Woh muh nahi jise meetha kar saku. Woh maatha nahi jeese choom saku."
"Woh bhai nahi jise gale laga saku. Varsho pehle jab tum aaye the toh jeewan jagmag ho utha tha. Jab the toh ujala tha. Ab jab tum nahi ho toh mujhe samajh nahi aata ki kya karun? Tumhare bagair mujhe jeena nahi aata. Kabhi socha nahi ki aisa bhi hoga. Yeh din hoga par tum nahi honge. Dher sari cheeze humne saath-saath seekhi. Tumhare bina rehna main akele kaise seekhun? Humesha tumhari, Rani di (sic)."