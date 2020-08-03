Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters remember the actor on Raksha Bandhan

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Photo: PR Handout/File) Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Photo: PR Handout/File)

The investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is gaining steam by the day. The Bollywood actor’s father KK Singh had recently filed an FIR in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment of suicide. The DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey confirmed on Sunday that the state police has sent an IPS officer to Mumbai to monitor the Patna Police probe into Sushant’s suicide case. According to Pandey, the Mumbai Police has not yet handed over the postmortem and forensic reports to them.

Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of over 40 people, three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist in the case. These include Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani, who lived with him, Rhea Chakraborty, filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma, Sushant’s father and sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, among others. Mumbai Police is yet to receive an order from the Supreme Court after a petition was filed by Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer for transferring the FIR registered against her in Bihar to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti on Sunday asked the actor’s fans not to use bad language or get abusive. She wrote on Twitter, “I request everybody to refrain from using bad language for anybody. I know there is annoyance and despair but we will win this fight becoz truth and God are on our side. We need to stand together for the truth without being nasty or calling names. #JusticeForSushant #Doingitright.” She also shared a note addressing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The note read, “We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with.”