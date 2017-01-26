Sushant Singh Rajput’s poem for his mother will bring tears to your eyes. Read it here

Sushant Singh Rajput penned an emotional letter for his mother. Sushant Singh Rajput penned an emotional letter for his mother.

Remembering his mother, Sushant Singh Rajput shared a short poem with his fans on Twitter. The actor, who was missing his mother, penned down some emotional lines, which read, ““As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever…”

In another picture, the actor questioned his mother for not being able to keep a promise that they both gave to each other. He wrote, “Do you remember? You promised that you would be with me forever, and I promised you that I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong mother…”

Earlier in several interviews, Sushant expressed how close he was to his mother and how her loss made him less expressive and quite private. Recently, the actor got himself inked to immortalise his mother’s presence in his life.

In an interview to HT, Sushant spoke about the tatoo, “The tatoo is a symbolic representation of five elements. My mother and I are in the centre, implying it is a bond that not even time can defy. The five elements are widely accepted symbols. However, the idea of using my mother and me as elements was thought of by my sister and me.”

Well, the poem has managed to capture the bond and love between the ‘M.S Dhoni’ actor and his mother. On the work front, the actor has wrapped up Raabta, starring Kriti Sanon and has begun shooting for India’s first sci-fi film, Chanda Mama Door Ke.

