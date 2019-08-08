Sushant Singh Rajput on relationship rumours with Rhea Chakraborty: Right now, it’s not right to say

Sushant Singh Rajput has been mum about his ‘relationship’ with Sonali Cable actor Rhea Chakraborty. Despite being spotted together by the paparazzi on several lunch and dinner outings, the duo has refrained from opening up about their relationship status.

In an interview with Man’s World magazine, Rajput was asked if he is “seeing someone right now”. The actor said, “I’m seeing many.” He added, “Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I’m not allowed to say. It’s not that someone else is saying that I’m not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything.”

Without revealing much, Sushant Singh Rajput, who is awaiting the release of his film Chhichhore, said, “Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why do that?” He also mentioned it’s not right for him to comment on something which involves someone else.

“If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody,” the actor stated.

The 33-year-old actor will be seen in two different avatars in the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.