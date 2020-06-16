Sushant Singh Rajput: Tributes continue to pour in for Bollywood actor

Tributes continue to pour in for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, the Mumbai Police confirmed. He was only 34. The case is currently being investigated by police who stated that the actor suffered from depression and had sought counselling. He, however, was not taking any medication.
On Monday, Sushant’s family members were flown into Mumbai for his funeral. It took place at Vile Parle crematorium. Apart from his family and close friends, celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan, Krystle D’Souza, Nupur Sanon, Varun Sharma, Abhishek Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey among others marked their attendance.
Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the few stars who had successfully transitioned from television to movies. He apparently looked up to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who also famously started his showbiz journey from TV. After hearing the news of his death, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to pay his last respects to the MS Dhoni actor. Sharing a photo of himself and Sushant, SRK tweeted, “He loved me so much…I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad….and so shocking!!”
Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen for the last time in Mukesh Chhabra's first directorial Dil Bechara. After the actor's passing away, his fans have been asking the makers to release the film in theaters. "So a lot of people want DilBechara to release on big screen rather than an OTT platform hence we have decided to come together to trend something for Sushant for the last time, interested people reply to this tweet or dm me so that we can come online at a particular time and trend," @ignoreandfly wrote.
In another tweet, the user mentioned, "Sushant was an extraordinary artist who was a stronger believer of power of Cinema. Let us celebrate Sushant's work and see him on the big screen for the final time #DilBecharaOnBigScreen"
@TheAnujRadia believes an OTT release won't do justice to Sushant. "#DilBecharaOnBigScreen. It’s our final chance to watch Sushant exhibit his incredible & unsung talent on celluloid. I think he deserves that at least, an OTT release won’t do justice to him. No matter how long it takes for cinemas to re-open, I will wait for it," he wrote.
@shivangi0817 tweeted, "We'll wait. We don't want his last movie online. We'll walk to the theater, buy ourselves a ticket & watch it. We'll make his last movie blockbuster again so that it is marked in the history that his talent was unique,rare,par excellence, paramount,special"
Rohini Iyer mourned the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput in a moving post. "I didn’t come to say goodbye to you today because saying goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting. I will remember you every single day of my life and specially every insomniac night. I will not search for you in the stars you loved because I know you are around me smiling and shining like the entire galaxy you are!" she wrote.
In a tweet, Swara Bhasker mentioned, "Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it? He didn’t want to talk about it. He’s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy."
Television actor Nakkul Mehta shared a moving post remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. He wrote, "So much has been said, shared and still very little makes sense of what one has felt in the last couple days. What remains is that we lost a talent, far before his glory years, who on his own accord, out of sheer hard work & discipline blazed trails which all of us have aspired for. I never knew him, personally. It might be untruthful to even say that I will miss him but with his passing away, what hurts is the gaping void which a lot of us feel knowing that at some level we all have been accomplice to abetting or simply virtue posturing and even glamourising the competitiveness of this business and in the pursuit of artistic/material glory left behind a part of us which wanted to just belong & care."
He continued, "It makes me reflect on the fragility of our lives and the depth of our relationships. On this increasing need to seek validation outside and looking for constant nod of approval from gatekeepers of our businesses. How often have we asked each other, what we are working on and how rarely do we ask each other, 'how are you'. Just that! We speak of empathy and find it difficult to feel it for a person who doesn't fit into our construct of righteousness. How often we celebrate the successful and not even acknowledge the ones who are still fighting. I feel personally responsible for this. At very many award nights which I may have hosted & performed at, how often did I take the mic to someone who sat in the tenth row, waiting for their turn under the sun. It may have made world of difference to hear some encouragement and feel a sense of belonging. These are just ramblings of a mind which is seeking answers and also feeling disappointed with not doing 'more' to fight the good fight. I hope that we find joy, love & hope from the legacy that Sushant left behind & yet continue to push ourselves to live the best versions of ourselves. For its only befitting that an industry which thrives on selling emotions must feel and be much more."
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, Farhan Akhtar wrote a couple of lines for the actor.