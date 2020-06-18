scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 18, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput: Director Abhishek Kapoor to feed 3400 families as tribute to the late actor

Fans, friends and Bollywood stars continue to pay tributes to actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on June 14.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2020 8:30:16 am
sushant singh rajput news Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sent shock waves across the Indian film and television industry. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti on Wednesday penned a moving tribute for her brother on Facebook. She wrote, “Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more…. Wherever ur mera baby stay happy….stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally.”

Sushant, who began his acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, became a household name with Pavitra Rishta. He made a crossover to films with Kai Po Che in 2013. In a career spanning over a decade, Sushant became part of several critical and commercial hits like MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy among more. He was last seen in Netflix film Drive (2019). His film Dil Bechara, helmed by good friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is yet to be released. Filmmaker Rumy Jafry also revealed that Sushant was set to begin shooting for a romantic comedy, also starring rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, once the lockdown was lifted.

Remembering working with Sushant in Sonchiriya, director Abhishek Chaubey shared how he did not care what other’s thought of him. “I always thought he was one of those guys who would not take things seriously. I know there are things being said, but I don’t buy it entirely that the industry treated him badly and he felt bad about it. Sushant was beyond all that. I felt he was comfortable in his own skin. He didn’t care what you thought about him. Nepotism in this industry affects actors much more than directors. He felt that. But it is one thing to say that it exists but how much does it affect you personally?” Chaubey wrote in his heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Sushant Singh Rajput.

08:30 (IST)18 Jun 2020
Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor's Ek Saath foundation will feed 3400 families
 
 
 
 
 
We will miss you 💔 #sushantsinghrajput #ishaan #mansoor #kaipoche #kedarnath #abhishekkapoor #eksaathfoundation

Film producer and director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Kapoor have pledged to feed 3400 families for the near future. 'The lockdown has ended but the loss of jobs and income remain. And thus we will continue our efforts,' read a note that Pragya shared on behalf of their Ek Saath foundation. The act has been dedicated to the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with whom Abhishek had collaborated on Kedarnath.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has also triggered a nepotism debate in Bollywood. A case was filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha on Wednesday against Bollywood biggies including Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan with regard to Sushant's suicide. "I have filed a case against eight people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," Ojha told ANI. Reacting to the case, producer Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday said she is beyond upset at how convoluted theories can be. In an Instagram post, the TV and film producer asserted that she was the one who launched him and said, "Truth shall prevail."

While several reports state that Sushant was suffering from mental illness, his father told the police that his son would often feel "low" but was unaware why he was depressed. The police have also recorded statements of nine people close to him, including his family members, cook, caretaker and managers. However, nothing has so far emerged to indicate any foul play. "The family informed us that they do not know why Sushant was depressed and also did not mention if they had any suspicion on anyone," said a senior Mumbai Police official.

Also read: Son often felt low, but we didn’t know he was depressed: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father to police

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur spoke on the theories around Sushant Singh Rajput's arrogance during an Instagram live session with Manoj Bajpayee on Monday. Kapur, who was at one time planning a film called Paani with Sushant, said, "Sushant used to worship the set. I don’t know why people are talking about his arrogance. I never met somebody so humble. His smile had humility. His eyes had a childish gaze. He was ready to leave his real side for his character. The worst thing that happened was I couldn’t make that film, work with Sushant or else he would’ve made it something else." In the same chat, Bajpayee added, "I hate the star-system, in the manner ratings happen, trade is set, business is analysed, statistics are thrown at your face, but still, coming from Bihar, a middle-class family and to be on top of all that, was his contribution. He was as good as anybody, rather better. I was very proud of his journey because I could relate to him."

