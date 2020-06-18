Sushant Singh Rajput: Director Abhishek Kapoor to feed 3400 families as tribute to the late actor

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sent shock waves across the Indian film and television industry. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti on Wednesday penned a moving tribute for her brother on Facebook. She wrote, “Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more…. Wherever ur mera baby stay happy….stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally.”
Sushant, who began his acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, became a household name with Pavitra Rishta. He made a crossover to films with Kai Po Che in 2013. In a career spanning over a decade, Sushant became part of several critical and commercial hits like MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy among more. He was last seen in Netflix film Drive (2019). His film Dil Bechara, helmed by good friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is yet to be released. Filmmaker Rumy Jafry also revealed that Sushant was set to begin shooting for a romantic comedy, also starring rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, once the lockdown was lifted.
Remembering working with Sushant in Sonchiriya, director Abhishek Chaubey shared how he did not care what other’s thought of him. “I always thought he was one of those guys who would not take things seriously. I know there are things being said, but I don’t buy it entirely that the industry treated him badly and he felt bad about it. Sushant was beyond all that. I felt he was comfortable in his own skin. He didn’t care what you thought about him. Nepotism in this industry affects actors much more than directors. He felt that. But it is one thing to say that it exists but how much does it affect you personally?” Chaubey wrote in his heartfelt tribute to the late actor.
Film producer and director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Kapoor have pledged to feed 3400 families for the near future. 'The lockdown has ended but the loss of jobs and income remain. And thus we will continue our efforts,' read a note that Pragya shared on behalf of their Ek Saath foundation. The act has been dedicated to the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with whom Abhishek had collaborated on Kedarnath.