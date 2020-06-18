Sushant Singh Rajput: Director Abhishek Kapoor to feed 3400 families as tribute to the late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has also triggered a nepotism debate in Bollywood. A case was filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha on Wednesday against Bollywood biggies including Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan with regard to Sushant's suicide. "I have filed a case against eight people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," Ojha told ANI. Reacting to the case, producer Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday said she is beyond upset at how convoluted theories can be. In an Instagram post, the TV and film producer asserted that she was the one who launched him and said, "Truth shall prevail."

While several reports state that Sushant was suffering from mental illness, his father told the police that his son would often feel "low" but was unaware why he was depressed. The police have also recorded statements of nine people close to him, including his family members, cook, caretaker and managers. However, nothing has so far emerged to indicate any foul play. "The family informed us that they do not know why Sushant was depressed and also did not mention if they had any suspicion on anyone," said a senior Mumbai Police official.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur spoke on the theories around Sushant Singh Rajput's arrogance during an Instagram live session with Manoj Bajpayee on Monday. Kapur, who was at one time planning a film called Paani with Sushant, said, "Sushant used to worship the set. I don’t know why people are talking about his arrogance. I never met somebody so humble. His smile had humility. His eyes had a childish gaze. He was ready to leave his real side for his character. The worst thing that happened was I couldn’t make that film, work with Sushant or else he would’ve made it something else." In the same chat, Bajpayee added, "I hate the star-system, in the manner ratings happen, trade is set, business is analysed, statistics are thrown at your face, but still, coming from Bihar, a middle-class family and to be on top of all that, was his contribution. He was as good as anybody, rather better. I was very proud of his journey because I could relate to him."