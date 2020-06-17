Sushant Singh Rajput: International Space University pays tribute to Bollywood actor and more

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. His sudden demise left his fans and colleagues in shock, and many continue to express their feelings over his demise on social media. Rajput, 34, died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed. The actor’s father K K Singh on Tuesday told police that his son would often feel “low”, but was unaware why he was depressed.
Sushant Singh Rajput was known for his excellent performances in films like Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy among more. The actor was last seen in Netflix film Drive. His film Dil Bechara, helmed by good friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is yet to be released. The movie also stars debutant Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan.
Besides Dil Bechara, filmmaker Rumy Jafry was also supposed to work with Sushant Singh Rajput in a romantic comedy film, co-starring Rhea Chakravorty. Jafry told indianexpress.com, “We were supposed to start shooting for our unnamed romantic comedy in May, but because of the lockdown, we had to keep the movie on hold. We were sure to get working as soon as the industry would start operating normally again. For the film, Sushant and I met very often in the last one year. He would come home and spend time with my family. I would visit him too. My kids were so shocked with the news and after seeing his pictures that were circulated on social media, they couldn’t even sleep. It was very disturbing. He had become like family to me.”
"We are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well-known Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU’s Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from traveling to Strasbourg.
Our thoughts are with Sushant Singh Rajput, his family and his friends. His memory will remain among his thousands of followers across India and all over the world," read the note.