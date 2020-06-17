Sushant Singh Rajput: International Space University pays tribute to Bollywood actor and more

Even three days after his demise, tributes continue to pour in for Sushant Singh Rajput. Sonchiriya director Abhishek Chaubey remembered Sushant as he wrote, "If we look at his career, he was doing well for himself. He had one of the biggest hits of his career in Chhichhore. He got some love for Sonchiriya. He had a film coming. Maybe lately, he felt that people were not responding to his work much. But the fact of the industry is that no matter how many Godfathers or powerful people decide not to work with you, there are so many who still would if you are good. And Sushant always struck me as someone who was confident in his skin. He was a sharp, intelligent man."

Kriti Sanon, who worked with Sushant in 2017 film Raabta, shared an emotional note on Instagram which read, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.."

Manoj Bajpayee, in an online chat with Shekhar Kapur, recalled his first meeting with Sushant and said, "I cannot forget the image of him coming to me on the first day and suddenly touching my feet. To me, his one gesture questioned all the perceptions that people were floating around him. It said so much about his background. From there, our journey of knowing each other started. He said ‘sir, I’m also from Bihar’. I observed his craft and the way he worked towards getting that perfect shot. Whenever I gave him any suggestion, he was so grateful."