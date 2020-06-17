scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput: International Space University pays tribute to Bollywood actor and more

Fans, friends and colleagues continue to fondly remember Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on June 14.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 17, 2020 8:36:39 am
sushant singh rajput news Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Netflix film Drive. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. His sudden demise left his fans and colleagues in shock, and many continue to express their feelings over his demise on social media. Rajput, 34, died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed. The actor’s father K K Singh on Tuesday told police that his son would often feel “low”, but was unaware why he was depressed.

Sushant Singh Rajput was known for his excellent performances in films like Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy among more. The actor was last seen in Netflix film Drive. His film Dil Bechara, helmed by good friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is yet to be released. The movie also stars debutant Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan.

Besides Dil Bechara, filmmaker Rumy Jafry was also supposed to work with Sushant Singh Rajput in a romantic comedy film, co-starring Rhea Chakravorty. Jafry told indianexpress.com, “We were supposed to start shooting for our unnamed romantic comedy in May, but because of the lockdown, we had to keep the movie on hold. We were sure to get working as soon as the industry would start operating normally again. For the film, Sushant and I met very often in the last one year. He would come home and spend time with my family. I would visit him too. My kids were so shocked with the news and after seeing his pictures that were circulated on social media, they couldn’t even sleep. It was very disturbing. He had become like family to me.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Sushant Singh Rajput.

08:18 (IST)17 Jun 2020
International Space University pays its last respects to Sushant Singh Rajput

"We are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well-known Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU’s Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from traveling to Strasbourg.

Our thoughts are with Sushant Singh Rajput, his family and his friends. His memory will remain among his thousands of followers across India and all over the world," read the note.

Even three days after his demise, tributes continue to pour in for Sushant Singh Rajput. Sonchiriya director Abhishek Chaubey remembered Sushant as he wrote, "If we look at his career, he was doing well for himself. He had one of the biggest hits of his career in Chhichhore. He got some love for Sonchiriya. He had a film coming. Maybe lately, he felt that people were not responding to his work much. But the fact of the industry is that no matter how many Godfathers or powerful people decide not to work with you, there are so many who still would if you are good. And Sushant always struck me as someone who was confident in his skin. He was a sharp, intelligent man."

Kriti Sanon, who worked with Sushant in 2017 film Raabta, shared an emotional note on Instagram which read, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.."

Also Read | Son often felt low, but we didn’t know he was depressed: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father to police

Manoj Bajpayee, in an online chat with Shekhar Kapur, recalled his first meeting with Sushant and said, "I cannot forget the image of him coming to me on the first day and suddenly touching my feet. To me, his one gesture questioned all the perceptions that people were floating around him. It said so much about his background. From there, our journey of knowing each other started. He said ‘sir, I’m also from Bihar’. I observed his craft and the way he worked towards getting that perfect shot. Whenever I gave him any suggestion, he was so grateful."

