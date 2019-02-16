Toggle Menu
Have you seen these videos of Sushant Singh Rajput, Nargis Fakhri and Ajay Devgn?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/sushant-singh-rajput-nargis-fakhri-ajay-devgn-social-media-video-5587158/

Have you seen these videos of Sushant Singh Rajput, Nargis Fakhri and Ajay Devgn?

Shamita Shetty, Vikas Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ajay Devgn posed videos on their social media accounts today.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Nargis Fakhri, Ajay Devgn social media video
Sushant Singh Rajput shared a series of clips on his Instagram account.

Shamita Shetty shared a clip from Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 sets while Sushant Singh Rajput shared a series of clips on his Instagram account. Scroll to see all the videos shared by our stars on social media.

Shamita Shetty shared this video and wrote, “Don’t forget to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi tonight at 9 pm only on @colorstv 🎀 my first stunt with creepy crawlies.. n cockroaches 😩😩🤪🤪 #kkk9 #fearfactor #khiladishetty #adventure #realityshow #fightingfears #instalove #instavideo.”

“I feel so happy when I see you back on screen @imeshadeol the screen lights up Dost when I see you on it. All the best for #Cakewalk can’t wait to see it. #ramkamalmukherjee #story,” wrote Vikas Gupta sharing this clip.

Nargis Fakhri also posted a clip of hers lazy Saturday and wrote along, “Self-love is the best love ❤️✨.”

Sushant Singh Rajput shared a series of videos on his Instagram account. “Time could be measured in terms of money 💰but more accurately, it is already a measured life. 🦋⏳🔋🕰💡,” he wrote with the video.

Advertising

Sushant Singh Rajput shared two more videos.

Ajay Devgn shared this video and he wrote along, “Shiva joins our #TotalDhamaal madness! Watch our movie at a cinema near you on 22nd Feb!”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Luka Chuppi has a different take on live-in relationships: Kartik Aaryan
2 Have you seen these photos of Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon?
3 PM Modi biopic: Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht's look revealed