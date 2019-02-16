Have you seen these videos of Sushant Singh Rajput, Nargis Fakhri and Ajay Devgn?

Shamita Shetty shared a clip from Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 sets while Sushant Singh Rajput shared a series of clips on his Instagram account. Scroll to see all the videos shared by our stars on social media.

Advertising

Shamita Shetty shared this video and wrote, “Don’t forget to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi tonight at 9 pm only on @colorstv 🎀 my first stunt with creepy crawlies.. n cockroaches 😩😩🤪🤪 #kkk9 #fearfactor #khiladishetty #adventure #realityshow #fightingfears #instalove #instavideo.”

“I feel so happy when I see you back on screen @imeshadeol the screen lights up Dost when I see you on it. All the best for #Cakewalk can’t wait to see it. #ramkamalmukherjee #story,” wrote Vikas Gupta sharing this clip.

Nargis Fakhri also posted a clip of hers lazy Saturday and wrote along, “Self-love is the best love ❤️✨.”

Sushant Singh Rajput shared a series of videos on his Instagram account. “Time could be measured in terms of money 💰but more accurately, it is already a measured life. 🦋⏳🔋🕰💡,” he wrote with the video.

Advertising

Sushant Singh Rajput shared two more videos.

Shiva joins our #TotalDhamaal madness! Watch our movie at a cinema near you on 22nd Feb! pic.twitter.com/Rt46znZ5Mi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2019

Ajay Devgn shared this video and he wrote along, “Shiva joins our #TotalDhamaal madness! Watch our movie at a cinema near you on 22nd Feb!”