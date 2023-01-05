scorecardresearch
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai flat finds new tenant after 3 years, to be rented out for Rs 5 lakh a month

Sushant Singh Rajput's flat has finally found new tenants, nearly three years after his passing. The flat will be rented out at ₹5 lakh per month. The owner will also get a security deposit of ₹30 lakh, which is equal to six months of rent. 

Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput's flat has found new tenants (Photo: Instagram/ Sushant Singh Rajput, Rafiq Merchant)
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat has found new tenants nearly three years after the his passing in 2020. Rafique Merchant, a real-estate broker in Mumbai who runs a popular Instagram page, said that he was approached by the flat’s owner a few months ago. The NRI owner has found a new tenant and soon, the flat will be rented out. Sushant was found dead in the two-storey house on June 14, 2020.

Merchant also added that owing to the flat being vacant, interested tenants began to ask him about it. The flat will be rented out at 5 lakh per month. The owner will also get a security deposit of 30 lakh, which is equal to six months of rent.  Rafique told India Today, “We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while.”

Also Read |Mukesh Chhabra recalls Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Dil Bechara, says ‘after that, I have never seen the film’

Merchant had earlier told Bollywood Hungama that people were scared of moving into the flat. However, over time, more people began to visit the house, though they still did not agree to move in. “Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalised. The owner is also hell-bent and doesn’t want to come down on the rent. If he does, it’ll be sold quickly. Since he’s selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with,” Merchant had said. He also added that while there some people had shown interest in the property, their family members would discourage them from staying there. The owner was apparently clear that he didn’t want to rent out the flat to a celebrity and wanted to hand it over to a corporate person.

The flat at Mont Blanc Apartments is a sea-facing duplex 4BHK, which is around 2,500 sq. feet and also has a terrace. It is located on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra West. Sushant had moved into the apartment in December 2019, and was reportedly paying a monthly rent of Rs 4.51 lakh. He lived there with his flatmates and then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

