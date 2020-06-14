Best Sushant Singh Rajput movies you can watch online

Here are some of the best performances delivered by Sushant Singh Rajput. Here are some of the best performances delivered by Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on Sunday. The actor, who first made a mark with his television serial Pavitra Rishta, made his name as a stellar performer in the film industry as well. He made his debut with 2013’s Kai Po Che and through his seven-year-long career in Bollywood, impressed the audience and critics alike.

Here is a list of Sushant Singh Rajput’s best movies that are available online:

1. Sonchiriya (ZEE5)

Sushant took a gamble with this Abhishek Chaubey film as he played a dacoit from the Chambal area. Even though his co-stars included actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey, Sushant managed to stand out.

2. Chhichhore (Disney+ Hotstar)

In the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput showed off his acting chops by playing a college student and a middle-aged man.

3. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (Amazon Prime Video)

In this Dibakar Banerjee film, Sushant played the titular role. The critically acclaimed movie did not find many takers at the box office in 2015. Over the years, the film has developed a cult following.

4. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (Disney+ Hotstar)

This is the most popular film of Sushant Singh Rajput’s short film career. Here, he played cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rajput aced the mannerisms associated with the cricketer, and delivered a performance for the ages.

5. Kai Po Che (Netflix)

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s book The 3 Mistakes of My Life. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Here, Rajput played a district level cricketer who gets embroiled in a communal riot.

6. PK (Netflix)

Though the film starred Aamir Khan in the lead role, Sushant Singh Rajput’s cameo appearance as Sarfaraz Yousuf won him a lot of praise. His star crossed love story with Anushka Sharma’s character lent the film an emotional touch.

7. Kedarnath (ZEE5)

In this Abhishek Kapoor film, Sushant played a Muslim porter who helps people reach the shrine of Kedarnath. Sushant’s restrained performance was noted here. While the film wasn’t really out of the box, it was Sushant’s performance that made the film worth watching.

