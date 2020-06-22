Sushant Singh Rajput and Lauren Gottlieb’s Whatsapp conversation is heartbreaking

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. (Photos: Lauren Gottlieb/Instagram) Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. (Photos: Lauren Gottlieb/Instagram)

Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb on Monday took to her Instagram handle to post screenshots of a 2016 WhatsApp chat with Sushant Singh Rajput. In the chat, the late actor encourages Gottlieb and asks her to trust her instincts.

While the two talk about their life and career, Sushant encourages Lauren to keep her conviction intact, even if it meant making unexpected choices. “If an avg looking boy with average talent and strong prejudice can make it, trust me anything is possible. You’ve got everything going for u..just have absolute certainty that it’s gonna happen (sic).” When Lauren told the actor that he was far more talented than he thought, Sushant humbly replied, “I am not being modest, I am good only because most of the ones around are mediocre, but for me it’s a long long way to go (sic),” Sushant wrote to her in one of the replies.

Sharing several screenshots of the long conversation, Lauren Gottlieb wrote on Instagram, “Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another’s dreams! I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both “outsiders” and I looked up to him tremendously! I wanted to share this chat we had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat EVERYONE with this great amount of LOVE and SUPPORT as HE shared!!! I’m seeing so much hate going around. I do not want to tell anyone how to grieve, my process this week looked pretty ugly, BUT I think one of the BEST ways to honor his legacy is to BE THE BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL, LOVING LIGHT that he exuded each and every day. The world is a better place because of Sushant’s humble heart. Let’s keep sharing his magic and be kind to one another.”

