Kerala CM recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s support to state during 2018 floods

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and recalled his support to the state during the floods in 2018.

The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

“We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods During the deluge in August, 2018, a fan had tagged him in a comment on his Instagram post and said, he don’t have the money, but wanted to donate some food.

The actor, who spotted the comment, replied that he will donate Rs one crore in his fan’s name.

Rajput donated Rs one crore to CMDRF in the name of his fan and uploaded the screenshot saying, My Kerala.

