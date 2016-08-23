Sushant Singh Rajput injured on Raabta set

The extent of Sushant Singh Rajput’s injury has resulted in the doctors advising him to refrain from running or indulging in any kind of strenuous workout for a month. The extent of Sushant Singh Rajput’s injury has resulted in the doctors advising him to refrain from running or indulging in any kind of strenuous workout for a month.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has ended up with an injury while shooting for the last schedule of his upcoming film Raabta. The 30-year-old actor was performing a daring stunt when a ligament in his right knee tore five days ago.

He says the slippery ground where he had to perform the stunts caused him the injury. “We practiced a lot and I could do the stunt properly every time, but unfortunately on the day of the shoot it was pouring and the ground was slippery. That caused the injury. I am glad that we could still finish the scene as planned,” Sushant said in a statement.

The extent of Sushant’s injury has resulted in the doctors advising him to refrain from running or indulging in any kind of strenuous workout for a month. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta also stars Kriti Sanon.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who perhaps had plans to settle down this year before breaking up with his girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, earlier said that he would get married after finding a girl. When asked about his marriage plans, Sushant said: “First let me find a girl then, I will get married after that.”

Reportedly, the actor is dating his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon. However, Kriti has dismissed these rumours. When asked Sushant about his reaction on Kriti’s statement, he said: “She always speaks the truth and whatever she has said is right.”

Last month, the actress tried to put an end to dating rumours with Sushant by slamming such reports and calling them untrue. When asked to comment on the reports, Sushant said, “Kriti always speaks the truth. Whatever she said is right.”

