‘Hate this day’: How Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor remembered Sushant Singh Rajput

On the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. While Ankita Lokhande wrote about their journey and Rhea Chrakraborty wished he would come back, Kriti Sanon posted a collage of memories she made with Sushant during the shoot of their film Raabta.

Along with the photos, she wrote an emotional caption. “Today, it feels so painfully weird to know. That You and I are not in the same world anymore.. Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real. Like maybe you are still around and I’ll bump into you somewhere,” the note read.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who gave Sushant his big break with the television series Pavitra Rishta, shared a photo with him and wrote, “Wished on d stars with u… now I wish on a star knowing it’s u!”

Rohini Iyer, his close friend, said she is “still numb.” Along with the photo with Sushant, she wrote, “The world is very very quiet without you. I hate this day.”

Priyanka Chopra also remembered Sushant Singh Rajput with a tweet, while Kangana Ranaut posted Sushant’s picture on her Instagram stories with a heartbroken emoji. Several other actors including Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and others posted SSR’s photo as a mark of remembrance.

On June 14, AR Rahman, who composed music for SSR’s last film Dil Bechara, shared the video of Never Say Goodbye, a song Sushant fans have been waiting for ever since the film released. The song features snippets of Sushant from the film with his co-star Sanjana Sanghi. Sanjana also shared a picture from the sets of Dil Bechara and wrote, “A forever void. Miss you.”

Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant for 6 years, shared several videos. In one of the videos, shot in 2014, Sushant was seen talking about his upcoming films while Ankita spoke about bidding goodbye to Pavitra Rishta. In another video, Sushant was seen dancing his heart out with Ankita.

Rithvik Dhanjani, who shared the stage with Sushant on the dance reality show – Super Dancers, shared videos on Instagram and wrote, “In our hearts now and forever…❤️ I Wish I had known you a little more. Though we had to bid farewell my friend, I am sure this isn’t going to be the end. Until we meet again! You shall be alive and be celebrated in the hearts of an entire generation.” Rithvik’s friend and actor Karan Wahi also paid his tribute on Instagram.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.