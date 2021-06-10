Sushant Singh Rajput throwback video: When SSR gave a tour of his quirky home, revealed how Shah Rukh Khan influenced him

In this throwback clip, Sushant Singh Rajput gives a tour of his personal space as he talks about his various interests and aspirations. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

As the first death anniversary of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput draws nearer, one cannot help but reminisce about the kind of artiste he was, the kind of personality he exuded in his various interviews — intelligent, somewhat intense and a talented creator. The Asian Paints video featuring Sushant’s home is one such clip, which highlights all of the above qualities of the actor whilst giving us a glimpse into his personal space.

Titled Asian Paints Where the Heart is Season 2 Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, the clip was uploaded slightly over three years ago. It currently has over 9.5 million views, one of the highest from the channel. In it, the MS Dhoni actor gives a tour of his Bandra house, which is colourful, quirky and very reflective of the late artiste’s various interests.

In the opening sequence of the small clip, we hear Sushant saying, “I don’t know how to become a star, and if you are one, then how do you even preserve that stardom? So I don’t think about all this. I just watch stars.” As his fans will know, Sushant loved science and astronomy, which explains his fascination with the celestial bodies.

SSR’s fascination with storytelling and stories also comes through as he introduces to the audience his living room, where one side of the wall is completely adorned with all kinds of ancient photos. The actor informs that if one looked closely enough, they would find themselves peeking into some other world altogether. The camera finally shifts in to focus on one of the most beloved objects of Sushant — a magnificent-looking Meade LX600 telescope. Sushant’s ‘time travelling machine’ is apparently one of the most advanced model of telescopes available, which the actor admittedly used to watch ‘Jupiter and Saturn rings’ with.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty posts inspiring message ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary

Sushant’s furry friend also make an appearance as the actor states that he gets a ‘forever kind of feeling’ from his pet. We also get to see Sushant’s dream car, a Maserati, which the actor had always wanted to own. At one point in the video, Sushant is heard expressing his childhood desire to be an astronaut — “I always wanted to be an astronaut, then I talked myself into becoming a pilot, then an engineer. And then I got confused, so I thought let’s be an actor and be everything.”

Later, Sushant also draws a parallel between his home and his career, explaining why he feels so much at home in this space; “This house is made up of old, broken, fixed things, which I can completely relate to, because that’s how my career has also been built.”

A big Shah Rukh Khan fan, towards the end of the clip, Sushant revealed that if the superstar would ever visit his house, he would make him watch his debut movie — Kai Po Che. “He (SRK) is a big inspiration. So I would ask him to watch my first film, and then the second film, and then the rest of them,” the actor said lightly.

Sushant Singh Rajput is remembered for starring in movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Dil Bechara, Sonchiriya, Byomkesh Bakshi among others. He passed away on June 14, 2020.