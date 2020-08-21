Sushant’s sister Shweta: We have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out

Shweta Singh Kriti has been at the forefront in demanding justice for her brother Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has expressed her trust in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which will probe the death case of her late brother. Shweta took to Twitter to restate her faith in the investigating body, while also inviting fans and well-wishers to join her in a global prayer meet for Sushant on August 22.

Shweta tweeted, “#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR”

In another tweet, Shweta Singh Kriti asked people to register for the global prayer and wrote, “Feel free to register: https://prayforsushant.com #GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR”

Shweta has been at the forefront in demanding justice for her brother, while also representing her family on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. The eme Court eSuprarlier this week directed CBI to take over the investigation into his death.

