It’s a spiritual revolution: Shweta Singh Kirti on prayer meet for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti organised the global prayer meet for the actor, which was joined by millions of his fans. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram)

Shweta Singh Kirti has thanked fans and well-wishers around the globe for joining the prayer meet for her brother Sushant Singh Rajput. On Monday, Shweta shared photos on her social media accounts and wrote, “‪More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant. It’s a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered. #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushant‬”

On the post, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande commented, “Prayers can change anything”

The initiative of a global prayer meet for Sushant Singh Rajput was taken up on the two-month anniversary of the actor’s death.

Shweta Singh Kirti shared a poster on her Instagram account requesting the actor’s fans to join her in the “24 hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant.”

On Sunday, Shweta also shared Sushant’s childhood photo on her Instagram account. She quoted Brad Meltzer and wrote, “When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice fight harder than you’ve ever fought before.”

In a throwback video shared on the same day, Sushant can be seen relaxing with his sisters. “How I wish we were all together again. You will stay in our hearts forever,” Shweta wrote as the caption.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. His death case is now being investigated by the CBI.

