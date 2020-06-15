Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others attend Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were held in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/Express archive). Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were held in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/Express archive).

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral was held at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium on Monday. Besides close friends and family, a few celebrities from the film and television industry paid their last respects to Sushant.

Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan, Abhishek Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Varun Sharma, Nupur Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey and Abhishek Chaubey among others attended the funeral.

Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumoured to be dating Sushant Singh Rajput, was clicked outside Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor died by suicide, the Mumbai Police confirmed.

