Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others attend Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral was held at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium on Monday. Besides close friends and family, a few celebrities from the film and television industry paid their last respects to Sushant.
Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan, Abhishek Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Varun Sharma, Nupur Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey and Abhishek Chaubey among others attended the funeral.
View this post on Instagram
Abhishek Kapoor who directed Kai Po Che and Kedarnath with Sushant in the lead… along with wife Pragya Kapoor and Shraddha at his funeral in Mumbai 🙏🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #abhishekkapoor #pragyakapoor #shraddhakapoor #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
View this post on Instagram
Shraddha heads home after saying her final goodbye to Sushant at the funeral rn💔🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #shraddhakapoor #sushantsinghrajput #ripsushant #ripsushantsinghrajput #ripsushantsinghrajput💔 #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
View this post on Instagram
Kriti Sanon and Mukesh Chhabra (casting director and Sushi’s very close friend) arrive for his funeral happening in Mumbai RN 🙏🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #kritisanon #mukeshchhabra #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumoured to be dating Sushant Singh Rajput, was clicked outside Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.
Read | Celebrities mourn the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput
View this post on Instagram
😢😢 Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Cooper Hospital where Sushant’s body was taken after his death yesterday 🙏🙏FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #rheachakraborty #sushantsinghrajput #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor died by suicide, the Mumbai Police confirmed.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.