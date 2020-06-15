scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 15, 2020
COVID19

Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others attend Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral

Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor died by suicide, the Mumbai Police confirmed.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2020 5:54:30 pm
sushant singh rajput Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were held in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/Express archive).

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral was held at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium on Monday. Besides close friends and family, a few celebrities from the film and television industry paid their last respects to Sushant.

Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan, Abhishek Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Varun Sharma, Nupur Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey and Abhishek Chaubey among others attended the funeral.

Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumoured to be dating Sushant Singh Rajput, was clicked outside Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Read | Celebrities mourn the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor died by suicide, the Mumbai Police confirmed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Keerthy Suresh looks intense in these Penguin stills

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement