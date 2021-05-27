Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, sister Shweta announces one-month solitary retreat: ‘Bhai’s one year of passing’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday took to her social media platforms to share that she will be going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June to spend her brother’s “one year of passing on” by “cherishing his sweet memories in silence”.

Wishing the followers on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Shweta shared a couple of pictures from the retreat venue, she wrote, “I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on.”

Sushant, who was last seen in National Award winning Chhichore was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Early investigations by the Mumbai Police concluded that he had died by suicide. A preliminary post-mortem at Cooper Hospital confirmed the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging.

The case was then transferred to the CBI and it is still under investigation. The central agency is yet to rule how the actor died. Related cases were also started by Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.