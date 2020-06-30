Sushant Singh Rajput’s father is still in a state of deep shock: Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna. Shekhar Suman visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna.

Shekhar Suman and Sandip Ssingh visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence in Patna on Monday. Sushant’s family had kept a prayer meet for the late actor who died on June 14 by suicide in Mumbai.

Suman shared a photo of himself and Sushant’s father, and wrote on Twitter, “Met Sushant’s father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence. #justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant.”

Sharing another video where he is seen talking with the media, Shekhar Suman said he has started a social media campaign, ‘Justice for Sushant forum’. The actor said he wants a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He believes Sushant’s death has more than what meets the eye.

“A fight to finish..at Sushan’s house in Patna.won’t give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant,” Suman wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

Met Sushant’s father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant . pic.twitter.com/we0VL9w7PM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

A fight to finish..at Sushan’s house in Patna.won’t give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/oydGzKFwIt — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

Shekhar Suman had on Sunday informed fans about his visit to Patna. He had tweeted, “Im going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant’s father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum @NitishKumar.”

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta: Hope you always stay happy wherever you are

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.