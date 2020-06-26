Sushant Singh Rajput’s father: He was born after a lot of prayers, was full of life

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh has opened up about his son and their last communication among more.

The grieving father, in an interview with Navodaya Times, recalled, “Sushant was an obedient child. He was my only son; you can imagine how special our relationship was. We had him after years of prayers. He was a bright child, full of thoughts and ideas. He was full of life.”

He added, “Sushant would share everything with us while growing up, but he didn’t inform us that he was training to be an actor. He learnt dancing and acting, but he thought we would not support his career choice. He had only confided in his sisters. He was so driven that when we finally knew he wanted to be an actor, we were sure he would make it big. We supported his decisions. He was independent and a responsible person, so we never pressured him and trusted his choices.”

KK Singh confessed that Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t open up to him in his later days, unlike when he was younger. Singh told Navodaya Times, “He used to tell me everything when he was young. He was frank. But towards the end, he had shut down. He didn’t share much.”

Sharing the conversation he had with his son a few days before his demise, Singh revealed, “We spoke about his marriage. He had also spoken to me about his upcoming films, and how he was looking forward to these. He said he was planning to get married in February or March next year. He didn’t want to get married amid the coronavirus pandemic. This was the last thing we spoke about. The family had advised him to marry someone of his choice as he had to spend his lifetime with that person.”

