Monday, September 14, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput fans plant over 1 lakh trees

Sushant Singh Rajput's friends including actor Mahesh Shetty, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and his former partner Ankita Lokhande also took part in the #Plants4SSR campaign.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2020 10:47:29 am
sushant trees ankita lokhande mahesh shetty mukesh chhabraMukesh Chhabra, Ankita Lokhande and Mahesh Shetty joined fans in planting 1000 trees as part of #Plants4SSR campaign. (Photos: Mukesh Chhabra, Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty/Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Sunday evening thanked fans from across the globe who became part of the #Plants4SSR campaign and helped fulfill the late Bollywood actor’s dream of planting 1000 trees in his lifetime.

Sharing a video, Shweta wrote, “More than 1 lakh trees 🌱were planted across the globe. 🌏 #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen.🙏❤️🙏”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends including actor Mahesh Shetty, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and his former partner Ankita Lokhande also took part in the #Plants4SSR campaign.

Bhai ❤️ #plant4ssr #plants4ssr #❤️

On Monday morning, Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and wrote, “It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 this year.

