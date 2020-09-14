Sushant Singh Rajput fans plant over 1 lakh trees

Mukesh Chhabra, Ankita Lokhande and Mahesh Shetty joined fans in planting 1000 trees as part of #Plants4SSR campaign. (Photos: Mukesh Chhabra, Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty/Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Sunday evening thanked fans from across the globe who became part of the #Plants4SSR campaign and helped fulfill the late Bollywood actor’s dream of planting 1000 trees in his lifetime.

Sharing a video, Shweta wrote, “More than 1 lakh trees 🌱were planted across the globe. 🌏 #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen.🙏❤️🙏”

More than 1 lakh trees 🌱were planted across the globe. 🌏 #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen.🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/o7Gh88OeQd — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends including actor Mahesh Shetty, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and his former partner Ankita Lokhande also took part in the #Plants4SSR campaign.

On Monday morning, Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and wrote, “It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 this year.

