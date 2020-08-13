Sushant’s family, friends and loved ones deserve closure: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon says CBI should 'take over' the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday asked fans to raise their voice and demand justice for her late brother, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and said CBI should ‘take over’ the actor’s death case.

Kriti, who shared screen space with Sushant in 2017 film Raabta, took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I pray that the Truth comes out SOON.. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure.. ” She added, “I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it’s investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRajput.”

Not only Kriti Sanon, but Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut also posted videos demanding a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his former business manager Shruti Modi and sister Mitu Singh.

