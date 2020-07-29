Sushant’s father files complaint against Rhea, sister demands justice

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14 at the age of 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook) Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14 at the age of 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, and since then, Mumbai Police has been investigating the case to find out if there was any foul play involved. On Tuesday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, and five others in Patna.

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against actor’s friend for abetting suicide

Rhea had earlier shared a note on Instagram where she demanded a CBI investigation into the matter. She also tagged Home Minister Amit Shah in the post. Rhea’s statement was recorded by Mumbai police a few days ago.

So far, Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and also Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Sanjana Sanghi. Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s statement was recorded by the police on Tuesday. The police is also set to record the statement of Karan Johar as well. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh earlier told PTI that summons have also been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement.

As per PTI, the viscera report of the late actor has ruled out any foul play in his death. The Kalina-based Forensic Science Laboratory that submitted the report to the police said, “It seems it is a suicide case. Now we are collecting evidence from his mobile phone and the cyber department is working on it to find out if messages or videos were deleted from his mobile phone.”

Read | Viscera report rules out foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Official

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has also re-ignited the debate around nepotism in the Hindi film industry.