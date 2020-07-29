scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Sushant’s father files complaint against Rhea, sister demands justice

Actor Rhea Chakraborty had earlier shared a note on Instagram where she demanded a CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2020 12:44:01 pm
sushant singh rajput suicide probe, sushant singh rajput death probe, sushant singh rajput depression, sushant singh rajput mental health Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14 at the age of 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, and since then, Mumbai Police has been investigating the case to find out if there was any foul play involved. On Tuesday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, and five others in Patna.

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against actor’s friend for abetting suicide

Rhea had earlier shared a note on Instagram where she demanded a CBI investigation into the matter. She also tagged Home Minister Amit Shah in the post. Rhea’s statement was recorded by Mumbai police a few days ago.

So far, Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and also Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Sanjana Sanghi. Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s statement was recorded by the police on Tuesday. The police is also set to record the statement of Karan Johar as well. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh earlier told PTI that summons have also been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement.

As per PTI, the viscera report of the late actor has ruled out any foul play in his death. The Kalina-based Forensic Science Laboratory that submitted the report to the police said, “It seems it is a suicide case. Now we are collecting evidence from his mobile phone and the cyber department is working on it to find out if messages or videos were deleted from his mobile phone.”

Read | Viscera report rules out foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Official

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has also re-ignited the debate around nepotism in the Hindi film industry.

12:44 (IST)29 Jul 2020
'Rhea and her relatives developed an acquaintance with my son, under a deliberate conspiracy'

As reported by The Indian Express, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh said in the FIR, "My son was at the peak of his acting career till May 2019. During that period, Rhea and her relatives developed an acquaintance with my son, under a deliberate conspiracy, so that Rhea could establish herself in the film industry and with an eye on Sushant’s wealth… He was later made to rent a house that was haunted, and that had an impact on my son."

Read More | Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against actor’s friend for abetting suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara was recently released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, received a lot of love from the audience and currently holds a 9.4 rating on IMDb.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of the film, "Just over a month ago, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, and plunged us into a maelstrom of feeling: shock, horror, anger, sadness. No one knows what happened; no one may ever know. His passing is so recent, with so many troubling consequences, that you cannot divest that feeling of a life lost too soon, from watching him on screen, as his Manny heads towards his destiny. But will we ever have closure on Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic end?"

She added, "Dil Bechara is not just a film. It is equal parts dirge, and catharsis. You see Sushant, and the film recedes, and you want to reach out and freeze the frame. He was there, and he isn’t here. I brush back a tear."

