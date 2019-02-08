Have you seen these photos of Sushant Singh Rajput, Esha Deol and Sussanne Khan?

Ranveer Singh, Esha Deol, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sussanne Khan, Preity Zinta and a few others took to their social media accounts to share photos. Scroll to see all photos.

Advertising

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer’s title has changed. Sharing the news, Sanjana wrote on Twitter, “Don’t let your head rule your heart! • A fresh love story’s got to have a fresh title! #KizieAurManny is now #DilBechara @foxstarhindi @castingchhabra @sushantsinghrajput.”

Esha Deol shared this click with the caption, “getting to eat the purest freshest vegetables hand picked by my father straight from our farm is simply a blessing to have #gratitude #perksofpregnancy #myfathermyhero #myfather #thefarmer #jat #natural #healthyliving #healthyfood #vegitarian #growyourownveggies #blessed.”

Preity Zinta and Manish Malhotra shared birthday wishes for Sophie Choudry.

“It was wonderful to meet my friend @karambirkang after many years. He was GM @tajmahalmumbai when 26/11 terrorist attack happened. He lost his wife and two lovely children in that horrible attack. He not only rebuilt his own life but also helped build the grand hotel back to its glory. He is an inspiration and a HERO. So delighted to see you my friend.🙏😍 #Inspirational #LifeChanging #HumanStories,” wrote Anupam Kher with the click.

Ranveer Singh posted a click from his upcoming film Gully Boy and wrote, “Certified Chhava ✅ #gullyboy.”

Sussanne Khan shared photos on her Instagram account.

Advertising

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared this picture with a long note which read, “Major throwback..this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a “ring” under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting , Paris♥️ ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream..You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then .Seeing you recreate that shot in #Teriyaad ( your 1st directorial venture)just made me sooo mushy.. lots of memories.. Cookie you are my Valentine now and forever..Congratulations on another feather in your cap @rajkundra9.”