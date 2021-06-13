Why Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of college despite a scholarship offer from Stanford

Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of one of the most prestigious colleges of the country in his third year. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was an impressive artiste and he proved the same with many of his nuanced performances. The actor, who had a strong creative streak, was also a genius when it came to academics. It is well known that Sushant was a student of the prestigious Delhi College of Engineering (now known as Delhi Technological University) but dropped out before he could finish his engineering.

In many of his older interviews, Sushant had mentioned that he dropped out of college so as to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor. In a 2017 interview to Hindustan Times, the Dil Bechara actor shared how his family reacted to his career-defining move. “It was 2006, my final year in college, when I dropped this bomb at home. They were shocked! So shocked that they couldn’t say anything and I took their silence as their approval…. It was hard at that time but now it’s different. My dad loves it when, on his walks, people call out to him, show him some recent clipping on me…he is really proud of me. But even today, almost all our conversations end with ‘beta, degree le leta’,” he had then shared.

In the same interview, Sushant had also shared that even though he “won the National Olympiad in Physics and landed in the Delhi College of Engineering”, this field was not his choice. “Engineering wasn’t my choice. I wanted to be an astronaut, and later, an Air Force pilot. I remember tearing up my Top Gun poster when my parents told me that was not going to happen. Apparently, I was going to be an engineer. Maybe the drama I did that day should’ve given everyone a clue! But truly, I was gutted,” he had then shared.

Sushant had a scholarship offer from Stanford University but he decided to choose another path. “Instead of heading to Stanford University from where I had a scholarship offer, I dropped out of college and landed in Versova, in a 1RK (room kitchen) that I shared with six others,” he had shared.

Sushant’s alma mater honoured him with an honorary degree in 2015. At the time, Sushant said in a statement, “I am shocked with the invitation. Despite being a bright student, I left engineering in my third year to pursue my dream — Bollywood. It’s really touching that my engineering college wants to give me an honorary degree on their 75th anniversary.”