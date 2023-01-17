Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog Fudge passes away, actor’s sister Priyanka says she’s heartbroken: ‘You joined your friend’s heavenly territory’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog, Fudge, passed away recently. Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh shared the news of the dog’s death on social media. As the fans of the actor came across the news, they shared their heartfelt condolences and also remembered how Sushant was very close to his pet.

Priyanka Singh shared a couple of photos of Fudge, one of which featured Sushant. Along with the photos, she wrote, “So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken 💔.” Priyanka’s tweet got a lot of condolence messages from the fans of Sushant. One of them shared a video of Sushant playing with the canine and captioned it, “R.I.P. FUDGE 🙏🏻🥺♥️ Nothing to say ..this is very heart breaking news to us all…but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever…Sushant Lived InDMoment ♥️💫.”

So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken 💔 pic.twitter.com/gtwqLoELYV — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 16, 2023

Another fan of the Chhichhore actor tweeted, “💔💔💔 I hope this bond will continue in heaven too.” One of them replied to Priyanka Singh and wrote, “Di…Plz stay strong… don’t understand what I will say…very heart broken news is this…I can’t take…but one more joyous news is that he went to live happily with his friend forever ❤️Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻.” A comment on the tweet also read, “Fudge reunited with the Love of his life #SushantSinghRajput Rip Fudge 💔 Thinking of you and the family Priyanka Di 🙏.”

R.I.P. FUDGE 🙏🏻🥺♥️

Nothing to say ..this is very heart breking news to us all…but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever…

Sushant Lived InDMoment ♥️💫 pic.twitter.com/gUb925Zm0r — Madhumita Roy Chowdhury( SSRF) (@MadhumitaroyC) January 17, 2023

Back in 2018, Sushant had shared a video of himself playing with his dog and had called him his ‘love’.

“If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.”#mylove #Fudge 💫❤️

~ Kafka on the Shore#murakami pic.twitter.com/LZAURReLg7 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 14, 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020, it was reported that his father took his dog Fudge along with him to Patna. Later, the black Labrador lived with Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh, who often shared pictures of herself playing with the dog. A few days after Sushant’s demise, Mallika had shared a picture of Fudge with the caption, “He does still look up hopefully every time the door opens.”