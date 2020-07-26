scorecardresearch
Dil Bechara movie review and release live updates

Dil Bechara movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities and fans are saying about Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Saif Ali Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2020 8:36:55 am
Dil Bechara Dil Bechara is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s swan song, Dil Bechara, released on Friday evening. Also starring Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is an official Hindi remake of John Green’s romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was earlier adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles.

Dil Bechara is about Immanuel Rajkumar Junior (Sushant) and Kizie Basu (Sanjana). While Kizie has thyroid cancer, Immanuel suffers from osteosarcoma. The story touches upon themes like suffering, life and death, being different, existentialism among more.

In her review of Dil Bechara, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “A life-threatening disease plus sparkling young lives plus romance is a ready-made recipe for winsome smiles plus tugging-at-the-heart-strings plus tears. But the film is beset by choppiness, and that colours the characters of the Rajinikanth-loving, very filmi Manny and the sweet Kizie, who adores an obscure singer, him more than her. Manny is much older than Kizie, and the film makes a faint stab at an explanation, and then forgets about it; the film-within-a-film thread is more laughable than anything else.”

Read ~ Dil Bechara review: Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer is equal parts dirge and catharsis

She added, “A trip to Paris, where the reclusive singer (Khan, in a what-was-that cameo) is holed up, is part of the plot. It also includes Kizzie’s loving parents (Mukherjee and Chatterjee, both good), her well-meaning doctor (Tandon). There’s Manny’s cancer-survivor bestie (Vaid), who is losing his sight. There’s his grandma, and parents, who are seen very briefly: why? Why so little detailing of the leading man? No good reasons are given. Choppy and lopsided aren’t great ways to give us a complete, soul-satisfying young love story, which switches on only sporadically. It is the occasional sweetness that Rajput and Sanghi manage to rustle up that carries the film.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara.

08:36 (IST)26 Jul 2020
'Dil Bechara broke my heart once again'

Raj Kummar Rao shared, "#DilBechara broke my heart once again. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt film. A Brilliant performance by #Sushant ❤️ His charm and energy is unmatchable & that beautiful smile, Our Superstar ❤️❤️.Such a wonderful debut by @castingchhabra & @sanjanasanghi96
you are amazing in the film."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide left the film industry and the country in shock. The movie was waited with baited breath not only because it was based on a popular book, but also Sushant fans wanted to make an event out of his last film as a tribute.

Earlier, whilst speaking to indianexpress.com, Sanjana Sanghi had opened up about experiencing several emotions as she awaited the release of Dil Bechara. She said, “Right now it’s very different from what it would have been. Those nervous jitters before the release is not what I am feeling right now. There is numbness and just a lot of extreme emotions. I am also quite proud that I am able to bring the labour of our love to the audience. However, there is a gutting grief of losing a friend, my partner in this journey. I think that actually trumps all the possible emotions right now.”

Mukesh Chhabra also shared an emotional note dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput. He wrote, "Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment...I’m glad Dil Bechara is free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts."

