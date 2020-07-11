Farah Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with Dil Bechara behind-the-scenes video

Sushant Singh Rajput and Farah Khan collaborated for Dil Bechara title track for the first time. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput and Farah Khan collaborated for Dil Bechara title track for the first time. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)

Choreographer Farah Khan, on Saturday, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Dil Bechara. The video shows late actor Sushant Singh Rajput rehearsing the choreography of the title track.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Farah remembered Sushant and his “hard work and talent.” She wrote, “Sometimes we can’t let go of memories, because they are constant reminders of a great story that we never expected to end. A glimpse of the hard work and talent of @itsSSR (sic)”

The video shows Sushant’s effortless moves and is certainly a big reminder of his lively personality. This was the first collaboration between Farah and Sushant.

Earlier in a tweet, Farah mentioned that the song is “special” for her. “First time @itsSSR and I worked together. He nailed the one-shot song perfectly and only reward he wanted was food from my home..in hindsight I should have fed u a little more, hugged u a lot more. Thank you @CastingChhabra for including me in your journey (sic)” she tweeted.

Dil Bechara title track has been sung and composed by the music maestro AR Rahman.

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

