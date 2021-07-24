Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara completes 1 year: This BTS video from the making will leave you teary-eyed

Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last Bollywood film, completes a year of its release on Saturday. It was released on Disney Plus Hotstar after Sushant’s death and received immense love from his fans. On the occasion of the film’s first anniversary, Fox Star Studios released a video with some behind-the-scenes shots of the late actor and the ‘unforgettable journey’ of the movie.

Director Mukesh Chhabra remembered how Sushant made his directorial debut a memorable one. He shared, “When I thought of making Dil Bechara, I only wanted Sushant in it. Even Sushant had promised me that whenever I will make my first film, he will do it and he kept his promise.”

In the video, Sushant can be seen having a fun time while shooting for Dil Bechara along with his co-stars Sanjana Sanghi and Sahil Vaid. Chhabra shared that the whole team of the movie had a lot of fun in between the shots and “Sushant had an infectious energy”. Since it was Sanajana’s first movie in the lead role, “Sushant supported her in every possible way. Both of them shared great on-screen chemistry.”

Chhabra also revealed Sushant’s acting process. “Whenever Sushant had to do an emotional scene, he used to sit in a corner with his headphones on to keep himself in the mood of the scene. The last scene we shot in Paris was quite emotional and after giving the shot, he came up to me and gave me a tight hug,” he said.

Concluding the video, the filmmaker thanked the late actor for making the special, “Sushant was an amazing actor. His timing, his emotions..he used to emote every scene perfectly. This film would not have been made without him. I love him and want to thank him for making my first film so special.”

Dil Bechara also starred Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan. AR Rahman composed the music for the movie and its songs “Taare Ginn”, “Khulke Jeene Ka”. “Main Tumhara” and others became the favourites of music lovers.