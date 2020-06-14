Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020): What a tragic loss, says Ajay Devgn

Sushant Singh Rajput was 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput was 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram)

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput killing himself has shocked the Indian film industry.

Sushant’s body was found at his Bandra home, Mumbai police confirmed.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his acting debut with Star Plus TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), shot to fame with Zee TV’s popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta. His role of Manav in the Ekta Kapoor serial earned him several awards including Indian Television Academy Awards and BIG Star Entertainment Awards.

Sushant also participated in some reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 where he emerged as the first runner-up. He soon made his transition to Bollywood with Kai Po Che (2013) which got him several debut awards.

In a career spanning over a decade, Sushant also became a part of hit projects like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore among more. His portrayal of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story remained one of the highlights of his career.

The actor was last seen in Netflix film Drive. His upcoming film, the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars, is in post-production.