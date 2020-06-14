Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020): What a tragic loss, says Ajay Devgn

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput killing himself has shocked the Indian film industry.
Sushant’s body was found at his Bandra home, Mumbai police confirmed.
Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his acting debut with Star Plus TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), shot to fame with Zee TV’s popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta. His role of Manav in the Ekta Kapoor serial earned him several awards including Indian Television Academy Awards and BIG Star Entertainment Awards.
Sushant also participated in some reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 where he emerged as the first runner-up. He soon made his transition to Bollywood with Kai Po Che (2013) which got him several debut awards.
In a career spanning over a decade, Sushant also became a part of hit projects like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore among more. His portrayal of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story remained one of the highlights of his career.
The actor was last seen in Netflix film Drive. His upcoming film, the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars, is in post-production.
Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote, "The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace."
"Absolutely shocked and sad upon hearing of Sushant’s demise! A kind soul and an extremely talented actor, gone too soon. Rest in peace," Ritesh Sidhwani shared via Twitter.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, "Shocked beyond words!!! Sushant Singh Rajput no more... Deeply saddened!"
"#SushantSinghRajput unbelievable..I don’t know how to react..shocked beyond words..rest in peace," Amit Trivedi tweeted.
Pulkit Samrat feels 'broken' and devastated after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Karanvir Bohra tweeted, "I am at a Loss of words, how can he do this #SushantSinghRajput Rest in peace brothaaaa…"
Richa Chadha has reacted to the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. "Hands are shaking... Gutted. Why buddy? Why? Devastated," the actor tweeted.
Actor Akshay Kumar is "speechless" after receiving the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. "I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family," the actor tweeted.
Ekta Kapoor mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She shared a photo on Instagram.
For actor Hina Khan, the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has come as a shock. The actor took to Instagram and wrote, "I am in shock."
Nitesh Tiwari, who directed him in Chhichhore, told indianexpress.com, "I am too shocked and numbed to say anything. I saw the news on TV and then reached out to a few people. And I don't know... He was like a young brother to me. We exchanged a few messages a week ago and I got no such hint that he was not feeling well. I had no idea about his battle with depression. Had I known, I would have been the first person to reach out to him. I always treated him like a younger brother. It's a huge shock for each one one of us."