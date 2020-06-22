Sushant Singh Rajput: Sanjana Sanghi remembers the late actor in a touching note

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

The Mumbai Police, who are currently investigating the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, recently recorded statements of 15 people, including the late actor’s staff and close associates like actor-model Rhea Chakraborty. The police are also looking at the contract Sushant had signed with the production company Yash Raj Films as earlier it had been suggested that Sushant was a victim of professional rivalry. “Based on information given by them and following its verification, we will take a decision on further course of action,” said an investigating officer.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. He was only 34. The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on Sunday. The actor’s family bid him a final farewell as they immersed his ashes in the Ganga river on Thursday. The ritual was performed by his father KK Singh. The actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti accompanied her father along with a few other family members. Earlier, Shweta had written on Facebook, “Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell.”

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar also remembered the actor in a touching note on social media even as she bemoaned some of the reactions to the star’s premature death. She wrote, “Human mind is not something one can decipher on social media. (sic) Why why we will never know. The least we can do is not to judge a fragile sensitive person. We can dwell in our loss because one doesn’t come across often a youngster in Bollywood who reads quantum physics, poetry, supports organic farming, sends kids to NASA, is deep in astronomy, does charity, and yoga and spiritualism ..special soul special boy.. I am so sorry you were in so much pain. May you reach for stars, look closely at them while you are there. You will always have a special place in my heart since your first interview Sushant.”