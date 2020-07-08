Bihar court rejects case filed against Bollywood bigwigs in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Many film personalities have suggested foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and sought a CBI inquiry. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Twitter) Many film personalities have suggested foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and sought a CBI inquiry. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Twitter)

A court here on Wednesday turned down a petition accusing Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar, among others, of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar dismissed the petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, pointing out that the matter lay outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Interestingly, in the petition filed barely three days after the 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June 14, Ojha had also named among “witnesses” Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who came out with a couple of angry messages blaming nepotism and favouritism in the film industry for the tragedy.

A serial litigant, who has in the recent past come up with petitions against top film and political personalities and even foreign heads of states, few of which went beyond the admission stage, Sudhir Kumar Ojha remained unfazed by the CJM’s order.

“I will challenge the CJM’s decision before the district court. Bihar is in pain over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. We must act to bring those, who drove a jovial young man like him to take such an extreme step, to justice,” he told reporters.

Incidentally, many film personalities, especially those hailing from Bihar, have suggested foul play in the Patna-born actor’s death and sought a CBI inquiry. These include Shekhar Suman and actor-politician Manoj Tiwari.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.