‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left me numb, like I still am’: Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che completed eight years last month. The film based on Chetan Bhatat’s novel “The 3 Mistakes of my Life” marked the debut of Sushant Singh Rajput. It also starred Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri. As he marked the anniversary, the director had shared unseen behind-the-scene footage of the film. On Friday, he posted the BTS video of the climax, where Rajput’s character Ishaan dies. The director got emotional as he spoke of the actor’s untimely death last year.

Kapoor and Rajput had collaborated again for Kedarnath in 2018. Ironically, in both films the actor’s character dies. The filmmaker shared that he cried while writing the climax, and even when editing, and seeing it with the background score. He added that he saw Ishaan die so many times, and again in Kedarnath that when he got the news of Sushant’s death, he ‘went numb…. like i still am.’

“We were so charged about this story as we were writing it.i remember I cried when we wrote the climax, i cried when we shot it and i cried when i saw the edit.. i cried most when i saw it with the background score.. i saw ishaan die so many times and then again in kedarnath.. i guess thats why on 14 th june when we got the terrible news , i went numb…. like i still am…,” wrote Abhishek Kapoor. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai.

In the video, we see Gattu, as the filmmaker is fondly called, directing Sushant, Rajkummar and Amit. He goes all out to play out the scene to his actors, as they keenly observe him. The climax, as readers would remember, was quite a dramatic one. On one side Ishaan (Rajput) tries to deal with Govind (Rao), who made his sister pregnant, and on the other, he faces the wrath of Omi (Sadh), who is out to kill Ali. The film ends on a tragic note, as Ishaan takes the bullet in order to save his mentee.

Checkout Abhishek Kapoor’s complete ‘Creating Kai Po Che’ series here:

On the eight anniversary of Kai Po Che last month, Abhishek Kapoor had tweeted about how the film was made by people who were at the dawn of their careers, and hence, gave it their best. Referring to Sushant, he also mentioned about losing “our crown jewel”.

“The thrill of starting this journey with a new team hungry 2 give their best at the dawn of their careers stands most vividly in mind..One cant quantify the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel,” wrote Abhishek Kapoor on Twitter.

Sushant entered Bollywood with Kai Po Che, after playing the fan favourite Manav in hit TV show Pavitra Rishta. He went on to do movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Raabta, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. His last on-screen appearance was in Dil Bechara, which released post his demise on Disney+ Hotstar last year.