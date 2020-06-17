scorecardresearch
Israel mourns ‘true friend’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez had shot the song "Makhna" from Netflix film Drive in Israel as part of its ongoing efforts to bring Bollywood to the country.

By: PTI | Jerusalem | Published: June 17, 2020 6:54:21 pm
drive sushant singh israel tweet Gilad Cohen, deputy director general of Israel’s foreign ministry, took to Twitter to mourn Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

Calling Sushant Singh Rajput as “a true friend”, Israel has expressed its deepest condolences at the passing away of the young Bollywood star. Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Gilad Cohen, deputy director general of Israel’s foreign ministry, took to Twitter to mourn the actor’s sudden demise.

“Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!” Cohen wrote while sharing the link of the song “Makhna” from the actor’s last film Drive.

Sushant and his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez had shot the song in Israel as part of its ongoing efforts to bring Bollywood to the country.

