Mahesh Shetty on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Time to put the speculations to rest

Actor Mahesh Shetty shared that it is time to put speculations to rest in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. (Photo: Mahesh Shetty/Instagram)

The death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput will now be investigated by the CBI, announced the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Many from the film industry and members of Sushant’s family have welcomed the judgement, and are hoping that the events that led to Sushant’s demise will now be fully investigated.

Sushant’s friend Mahesh Shetty took to Instagram and wrote, “I strongly welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement for a CBI inquiry in Sushant’s case. It is time to put the speculations to rest and get justice. Let’s have faith in the system and let the truth prevail. #CBIForSSR #Justiceforsushant Jai Shiv Shambhu.”

Justice Hrishikesh Roy while ordering the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case said, “When truth meets sunshine, justice will not prevail on the living alone but after life’s fitful fever, now the departed will also sleep well. Satyameva Jayate.”

Mahesh Shetty had earlier recorded his statement with Mumbai Police. He has also been sharing photos of himself with Sushant on his social media profiles. On one of the posts, Mahesh wrote a heartfelt caption that read, “So much has been left unanswered and there’s so much more left to talk. I’ll tell you all about it, when I see you again.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 in Mumbai.

