Pulkit Samrat and Bhumi Pednekar pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Hope you found your peace’

It’s been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire country shocked. Remembering Sushant on his death anniversary, Pulkit Samrat on Monday posted a heartfelt note. He said how Sushant continues to live on for everyone “who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness” and “everyone who dares to dream.”

Remembering the times when he crossed paths with Sushant, Pulkit wrote, “It has been a year since the world lost you, and my mind immediately goes back to the times when we crossed paths briefly, at an award function. We shook hands briefly and went our separate ways.”

“Memories have a funny way of evoking emotions. I still remember when I heard the news that you were no more, it felt like a personal loss. And the memory of that brief interaction comes rushing back to me today, again,” he continued.

Concluding his post, Pulkit wrote how Sushant will continue to be an example for those who want to dream big and achieve big. “The world lost you, but you still exist as an inspiration to those who dare to dream big. You exist in the hopes and aspirations of every small town guy who dreams of making it big some day. You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness. You exist for everyone who dares to dream. I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist, a world that is much kinder than this one. Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed,” the actor concluded.

Bhumi Pednekar, who shared the screen space with SSR in Sonchiriya, dropped some unseen photos of the actor from the sets of the film. Remembering the actor, Bhumi said she hopes that he has found peace.

“Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR…Om Shanti,” the caption read.

Ankita Lokhande, who had taken a break from social media, came back to post a video in which she was seen performing a prayer. She posted the video on her Instagram stories. The post came a couple of days after she announced a social media break.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Kirti Singh, who has been very active on the social media platforms, spoke about going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June. “Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still lives on,” she wrote. Shweta also thanked Sushant fans for their support and love.

Last month, Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating Sushant Singh Rajput, posted a message for her fans. She wrote, “From great suffering, comes great strength. You will just have to trust me on this one. Hang in there, love Rhea.”