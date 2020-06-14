scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 14, 2020
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput kills himself

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found at his Bandra home. DCP zone 9 Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed the death and said the Mumbai Police had started investigations

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 14, 2020 3:04:57 pm
sushant singh rajput suicide, sushant singh rajput dead, sushant singh rajput dies Sushant Singh Rajput was 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has killed himself. His body was found at his Bandra home, Mumbai police confirmed. Rajput was 34. He was last seen in Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

DCP zone 9 Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed the death and said the Mumbai Police had started investigations.

Disha Salian, Rajput’s ex-manager, passed away earlier this month after reportedly falling from her window of her friend’s residence in Mumbai’s Malad.

More details awaited.

