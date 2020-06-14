Actor Sushant Singh Rajput kills himself

Sushant Singh Rajput was 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput was 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has killed himself. His body was found at his Bandra home, Mumbai police confirmed. Rajput was 34. He was last seen in Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

DCP zone 9 Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed the death and said the Mumbai Police had started investigations.

Disha Salian, Rajput’s ex-manager, passed away earlier this month after reportedly falling from her window of her friend’s residence in Mumbai’s Malad.

More details awaited.

