Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sushant’s family lawyer says Siddharth Pithani helping Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

With CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case last week, the investigation now revolves around the late actor’s former partner Rhea Chakraborty and her family. The CBI has registered a case against Rhea and others.

The case came after Sushant’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR in Patna last month against the actor and her family members alleging abetment of suicide.

The FIR filed by Patna police invokes IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) 506 (criminal intimidation),120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating).

Simultaneously, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the money laundering case based on the FIR. So far, Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his former business manager Shruti Modi and sister Mitu Singh have been called for questioning by the ED.