Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bengali women being trolled online after FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty

While the jurisdiction tussle between the Mumbai police and Bihar police continues in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday denied any involvement in the case.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2020 12:25:03 pm
sushant singh rajput Here’s what has happened in the Sushant Singh Rajput case so far. (Photo: Instagram/sushantsinghrajput)

The death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is turning a new corner every day. On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that his government has sent a recommendation for a CBI probe into the case. This came after Sushant’s father spoke to the Bihar DGP and gave his consent for a CBI probe. Nitish Kumar shared on Twitter, “The state government has sent its recommendation for a CBI probe into the FIR registered by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Police has recorded the statement of Siddharth Pithani, Sushant’s friend and creative content manager. They also recorded the statement of the actor’s manager Deepesh Sawant.

Aaditya Thackeray also released a statement on the case that read, “I am not even remotely related to this matter. In fact, Bollywood is one of the most important parts of Mumbai city, thousands of people depend on it for their daily bread and butter. Obviously, I am closely related to many of them, and there is nothing wrong in it. Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is not only very unfortunate but is also very tragic. Maharashtra police is investigating the matter. But those people who don’t believe in law and order are the same people who are talking in such a nonsensical manner. And while making wild allegations, are trying to mislead the investigation.”

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Can two police forces investigate the same case?

“The people who are making baseless allegations should take note of this. Whoever has any kind of information regarding the case, they should only share it with the police. I assure you that police will definitely investigate whatever comes to their knowledge. Till now, I have been very patient regarding this matter. People should not be under the false impression that they can defame the government and the Thackeray family with their baseless allegations,” it further read.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police appointed Grant Thornton as the forensic auditor in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a police official told PTI.

A Mumbai Police official earlier told The Indian Express that Sushant had searched three items repeatedly on Google in the week preceding his suicide: his own name in news reports, the name of his former manager Disha Salian who had committed suicide the previous week, and information about a mental illness. The official said, “We found that Sushant knew there was talk linking him to Salian’s death and he was worried this speculation might reach the media. That is why he may have been searching online. These issues seem to have exacerbated his condition. He had Googled his own name a few hours before the suicide.”

Follow all the latest updates about the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

12:25 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Anupam Kher on Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a video about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Speaking about it, Kher said that it is our duty as citizens of this country to make sure that this whole affair reaches its ‘logical end’. The actor said, “Not saying anything is turning your heads away at this crucial juncture. Without blaming anybody, we should ensure that this case reaches a logical end. As a co-actor and as a human being, it seems fair to do so. He (Sushant) was someone’s brother and son, so it doesn’t seem right to keep one’s silence at this point.”

12:06 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Nusrat Jahan on online trolling of Bengali women

“We ‘Bengali Girls’ also run around — cook n conquer the world. Stop disgracing a community for your agendas. I’m sure you don’t know your Maach-Masala-Mishti well,” actor-turned-politician TMC MP Nusrat Jahan wrote on her official Twitter handle.

“I do not support any1 against law & humanity… I am sure the Administration is doing their job, and the real story shall come out soon… but I definitely do not support anything or any1 causing disgrace to our culture.. #Proudtobebengali,” she added.

11:49 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Bengali women face abuse online over Sushant death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has triggered many debates in India. As the controversy over his death got murkier, several people on social media have targeted Bengali women and indulged in name calling, including “gold diggers”. Following online abuse, many women, including Tollywood actors, took to their social media handles to condemn the derogatory remarks. Read more here.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, also starring Sanjana Sanghi, has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Since this was Sushant's last on-screen appearance, his fans gave it their utmost support.

His Dil Bechara co-actor Swastika Mukherjee told PTI "We have forgotten the most important bit that he has a father whose loss is way, way more than the loss of his fans, followers or co-actors. What we really needed to do was, give them the time, space and place to grieve which we have been so irresponsible with. Nobody, whether family or fans, will ever get to know what happened. Nobody is ever going to get closure. We just started harping on issues and they went on piling one after the other. People showing so much concern now could have shown the same concern when he was alive. The whole conversation is now fueled with more assumptions, hate and evil."

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh penned a heartfelt note for her late brother on Instagram which read, "Bhai, We are still in a state of shock and can’t believe that you aren’t there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable.My precious brother, my jaan,I still can’t say goodbye. I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity. I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride!"

