Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea reaches ED office for further questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook) Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

The investigation into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has seen several twists and turns. From the angle of professional rivalry to blind items, Mumbai police delved into many aspects before the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case last week, after demands for the same by Sushant’s family.

“CBI has today registered a case related to the death of Sh Sushant Singh Rajput on the request of Bihar Govt and further notification from Govt of India and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at police station Rajiv Nagar, Patna vide FIR no.241/2020 dated 25-7-2020. The case was registered against 6 accused and others,” read CBI’s statement.

The CBI has registered a case against Sushant Singh Rajput’s former partner-actor Rhea Chakraborty and others.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR with Patna police last month against Rhea and five people, including three of her family members, for abetment of suicide.

The FIR filed by Patna police invokes IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) 506 (criminal intimidation),120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also summoned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the money laundering case based on an FIR filed on a complaint by actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh in Patna.

In the FIR, Sushant’s father also said, “My son was at the peak of his acting career till May 2019. During that period, Rhea and her relatives developed an acquaintance with my son, under a deliberate conspiracy, so that Rhea could establish herself in the film industry and with an eye on Sushant’s wealth… He was later made to rent a house that was haunted, and that had an impact on my son.”