Sushant Singh Rajput case: It has been 90 days since Bhai left his physical body, says sister Shweta

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. (Photo: PR Handout/File)

Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in the drug angle linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is currently lodged at the Byculla Women’s jail after her bail petition was rejected by Mumbai’s special court last week.

Rhea was arrested on June 10 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of procuring drugs along with Sushant and paying for the same. Rhea was sent to judicial custody till September 22.

The NCB has made 10 arrests in the case so far with three accused currently out on bail.

Rhea Chakraborty, through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, has submitted to the court that there is no shred of evidence to charge her under the section, as no disclosure has been made regarding any connection between her and any drug peddler to prove the alleged “nexus”.

Rhea has claimed in her bail plea that there was no charge of consumption, possession or seizure of drugs against her and Showik and that the NCB is “deliberately vague and silent” on the amount of financing, quantum of drugs and type of drugs she is alleged to have procured and financed.