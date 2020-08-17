Sushant Singh Rajput case: Fans join global prayer for Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Photo: Instagram/sushantsinghrajput)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has continued to campaign for a CBI probe, even as the Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking transferring of the case registered in connection with his death in Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, posted a video on Instagram last week, appealing people to help the family ‘find the truth.’

“It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput” she wrote alongside the video.

The appeal has been supported by Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends and colleagues from Bollywood, including Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Sanjana Sanghi, among others.

The CBI registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others after Sushant’s father KK Singh filed a complaint with the Patna police against her and her family members alleging abetment of suicide.

The FIR filed by Patna police invokes IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) 506 (criminal intimidation),120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating).

Rhea has told the Supreme Court that she has no objection if the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is transferred to the CBI. She, however, alleged that the Bihar police crossed their jurisdiction under “political pressure” and they could not transfer probe to the CBI.