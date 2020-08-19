Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on SC verdict: All those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice

On behalf of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, his sister Meetu Singh tweeted the statement. (Photo: Meetu Singh/Twitter)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on Wednesday thanked fans, well-wishers and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for supporting their demand for a CBI investigation into the actor’s death. Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh tweeted a statement, soon after the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the late actor’s death case.

Meetu tweeted, “परिवार की प्रतिक्रिया सीबीआई जाँच पर! #CBIForSSR #CBITakesOver” (Reaction of our family on SC verdict regarding CBI probe for Sushant). An excerpt from the statement read, “Now that the country’s premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice.”

The Supreme Court also upheld the FIR registered in Patna by the late actor’s father KK Singh, and asked the Maharashtra Police to assist the probe and handover all the evidence collected in the case so far to CBI.

The top court’s verdict was welcomed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members, former partner-actor Ankita Lokhande and celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Hina Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Bijlani, Rakul Preet Singh among others.

Read the full statement issued by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family:

We, Sushant’s family, thank our friends, well-wishers, media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us.

We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion.

Now that the country’s premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice.

We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today’s development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy.

We love our country more than ever.

