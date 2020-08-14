Sushant Singh Rajput case: Varun Dhawan, Sanjana Sanghi, Parineeti Chopra and others seek justice

Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Sanjana Sanghi have shared posts regarding Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. (Photos: Instagram)

Several Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. These include Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sooraj Pancholi, Daisy Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, among others. All of them took to their Instagram stories to show support to the family of the late actor, while asking for justice and peace.

This comes after celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut showed support on Thursday.

Daisy Shah wrote, “It’s almost two months since Sushant’s untimely demise. It’s not easy…. as if the pain of losing a son isn’t enough for the family that they have to go through so much emotional trauma. It’s time #CBI takes up the case and give justice to Sushant and his loved ones. #CBIForSSR”

Bollywood celebs took to their Instagram stories seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Bollywood celebs took to their Instagram stories seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi posted, “For you the prayers never have and never will stop. Justice, peace and the truth- have to be served. Always praying that they will be served. This ordeal has been inordinately long and tough.”

Sooraj Pancholi also wrote in his Instagram stories, “I really pray and hope that Sushant’s family get the closure they need! They really deserve a proper CBI investigation, It has been a long battle for them already! They need to know what actually happened, and the World needs to know too! #CBIForSSR.”

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has asked for a “collective minute of silence on August 15” for her late brother. Asking friends, family and well-wishers to join in, Shweta captioned the invite as, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant.”

Shweta had on Thursday posted a video where she sought closure in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.