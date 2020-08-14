Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law: Emotions are still high and eyes are still watery

Sushant Singh Rajput with brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti in a 2014 photo. (Photo: Vishal Singh Kirti/Blog)

In a recent blog post, Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti has detailed the events of June 14, the day Sushant passed away, and how it changed the family’s lives forever. Vishal is married to Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, and they live in the US with their two children.

In the blog post, Vishal wrote that it was late at night (as per US time) when his phone started buzzing incessantly, and when he woke up to check it, he saw a barrage of messages and calls of people asking if the news of Sushant’s death was true. “I checked the news and was horrified to read that Sushant had allegedly taken his life,” he wrote.

I am sharing this because it’s been two months since that fateful night and we are still struggling. Emotions are still high and eyes are still watery. What was taken away from us that night is hard to express in words. #CBI4SSR https://t.co/bUTvqr8uPL — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 13, 2020

He noticed that his wife’s phone was constantly buzzing as well. “And that’s when I did one of the toughest things I have had to do in my life, break the news to Shweta. I cannot forget her reaction and her first conversation with Rani Di. It broke my heart to listen to them crying on the phone, and that night changed our lives forever as we knew it,” he shared.

Vishal Singh Kirti revealed that making travel arrangements was really hard at the time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Vishal continued, “The morning was even more challenging since we had to break this news to our children, Sushant’s niece, and nephew.”

Vishal then shared the reason for him writing the blog. He wrote, “I am sharing this because it’s been two months since that fateful night and we are still struggling. Emotions are still high and eyes are still watery. What was taken away from us that night is hard to express in words. Our lives will never be the same again.”

Vishal mentioned that he and the family want “an unbiased investigation” that would “shed light on what transpired and perhaps give us some closure so that we can focus on cherishing his memories instead of always wondering what exactly happened with Sushant and why he could not be saved.” Vishal appealed to all of Sushant’s fans and followers to “to keep pressing for truth” so everyone can “find peace.”

He concluded the blog post with an anecdote from his wedding where Sushant was supposed to perform a ritual with him. He wrote, “Always smiling, always compassionate, that’s the memory I have of him.”

